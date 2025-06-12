Bow Wow performed his 2005 hit song, “Like You,” featuring Ciara at the BET Awards on Monday night in celebration of the ceremony's the 106 & Park reunion. However, he didn't bring the iconic singer to the stage with him to do so, despite her being in attendance. The situation led to speculation on social media that Ciara may have rejected his offer to do so, but that appears not to be the case.

Speaking with TMZ after the show, Bow Wow revealed that he didn't even realize Ciara was at the event until afterward. “I didn’t know she was in the building,” he admitted. “I been in my trailer all day, I been in rehearsals, hosting red carpets, but I will say that it would’ve been a wonderful moment. I know she was in attendance … well, I didn’t know that until I got off stage and went back to my trailer and checked Twitter (now X).”

Fans on social media were skeptical about Bow Wow's explanation. "I’m sure she declined, she’s happy and thriving in life with a great husband. Weird behavior from him," one user commented when The Neighborhood Talk shared the news. Another user wrote: "Either way, he really held it down & did his thing. Super impressed, especially bc we’re all so much older now. Energy was definitely there."

"106 & Park" Reunion

Bow Wow released "Like You" with Ciara back in 2005 on his fourth album, Wanted. The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. He and Ciara were dating at the time.