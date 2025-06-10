GloRilla Teams Up With Keyshia Cole For A Stunning Performance Of "Typa" At The BET Awards

GloRilla also took home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award at the ceremony on Monday night.

GloRilla took the BET Awards by storm on Monday night by performing alongside Keyshia Cole at the ceremony in Los Angeles. The two performed the hit song, "Typa," while GloRilla also treated fans to her song, “Let Her Cook.”

GloRilla rocked a white fur coat and performed at a grand piano before introducing Cole, who was unveiled to be sitting on top of the piano. Cole began by performing her 2005 classic “Love,” which GloRilla sampled on "Typa."

Elsewhere during the show, GloRilla accepted the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award for her song, “Rain Down on Me," featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music. She dropped the song on her debut studio album, Glorious, in 2024.

“It’s a blessing to get the Gospel award first because I owe it all to God,” she said during her acceptance speech, as caught by Vibe. “Shout out to Kirk Franklin. I’m not gon’ lie, I was kind of scared to ask him for a feature on this song because ya’ll know how I be rapping. When he said ‘yes,’ I was so excited, I had this song in the vault for so long.” She went on to thank her family and friends for their support.

BET Award Winners

As for the other winners at the BET Awards, Doechii and Kendrick Lamar took home Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist, respectively. Lamar also took home Album of the Year for GNX as well as Best Collaboration for "luther" and Video of the Year for "Not Like Us." His Grand National Tour co-headliner, SZA, also won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Future & Metro Boomin landed the award for Best Group.

Jamie Foxx took home one of the Ultimate Icon Awards and broke down in tears during his acceptance speech. He admitted that the in memoriam section of the ceremony caused him to reflect on how close he came to death after suffering a stroke in 2023.

