GloRilla Faces New Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Viral "No BBL" Catchphrase

BY Caroline Fisher
GloRilla Lawsuit BBL Catchphrase Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Influencer Natalie Henderson, who also goes by @slimdabodylast, accuses GloRilla of using a phrase she popularized without permission.

GloRilla may not have had any help enhancing her backside, but according to Natalie Henderson, she may have allegedly had some help coming up with some of her song lyrics. The social media influencer, who also goes by @slimdabodylast, recently filed a lawsuit against the femcee in Louisiana court. In it, she points out that Glo uses the phrase "natural, no BBL" in her song "Never Find." Henderson alleges that she popularized the phrase first, per Billboard.

“There are unmistakable similarities between the two works,” her attorney alleges. “Based upon a side-by-side comparison of the two songs, a layperson could hear similarities in the lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements in both songs and conclude that songs are essentially identical.”

At the time of writing, GloRilla has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

GloRilla BET Awards 2025
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024.

This isn't the only controversy the Memphis rapper has gotten wrapped up in lately, however. Earlier this month, she was named the BET Awards' Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist of 2025. This was thanks to her song "Rain Down On Me" featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore.

While many were happy for her, some were disappointed, including gospel singer Deitrick Haddon. He took to social media to share his thoughts after the big win, arguing that it indicates the gospel industry is in serious need of an overhaul.

“The gospel music industry needs an overhaul. Period," he explained at the time. "After last night’s show, it’s an indicator that we just need a complete reset ... It’s hard to watch the Bobby Jones Gospel Award being given to somebody that’s not in our space."

“We can’t keep honoring the same few people every year and expect the genre to grow,” Haddon also added. “I’ve heard the cries behind the scenes. People are tired. The culture is shifting, but the system is stuck. Gospel music deserves better. The next generation deserves better. We all do.”

