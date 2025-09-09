Back in June, GloRilla was hit with a lawsuit by influencer Natalie Henderson, who goes by @slimdabodylast on social media. In the lawsuit, Henderson points out the femcee's use of the phrase "natural, no BBL" in her Glorious track "Never Find." According to Henderson, she allegedly popularized the phrase first.

“There are unmistakable similarities between the two works,” her legal team alleges. “Based upon a side-by-side comparison of the two songs, a layperson could hear similarities in the lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements in both songs and conclude that songs are essentially identical.”

Now, however, Glo's attorneys are firing back. In a motion filed yesterday (September 8), they asked a judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the phrase is "not original and thus not copyrightable."

What Did Young Thug Say About GloRilla?

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The phrase ‘natural[e], no BBL’ —referring to a person with a natural body who has not undergone the ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ cosmetic procedure—is too common, everyday, trite, and cliched to be protectable by copyright,” the motion reads, per Billboard. “Anyone who listens to the two songs should easily reach the conclusion that these songs are not substantially similar.”

GloRilla's team also cited various other songs that contain similar phrases, including one by Real Boston Richey.

Legal issues aren't all that Glo is dealing with these days, as last week, audio of Young Thug dissing her in a jail phone call leaked online. During the call, he claimed that he found her unattractive and insisted he would never pursue her.