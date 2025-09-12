GloRilla Disses Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist In Leaked Song

GloRilla does not have any rap beefs to deal with at the moment, but it looks like she may be looking for one with Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist. In a new leaked snippet caught by Kurrco on Twitter, she seems to diss both artists on a new song that calls back to old Hot Stylz and drags both of them through the mud for various reasons.

For those unaware, this is because of a leaked jail call to Mariah in which Young Thug dissed GloRilla's appearance and said he would never pursue her. "That b***h ugly as f**k," he said. "They say she ain’t ugly, man that b***h ain’t nothing. Long-a** bulls**t-a** wig, skinny s**t, Goddamn big-a** head, big mouth. […] I would not pursue her, like at all… That s**t ain’t nothing."

Shortly after this call went viral, GloRilla clapped back at Young Thug via a shady tweet. "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote. It didn't take long for Young Thug's apology, which acknowledged the harsh situation he was in that drove him to disrespect her.

"@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." he wrote. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

Read More: GloRilla Becomes Third Femcee Ever To Reach Impressive Billboard Milestone

GloRilla Diss Track

What's more is that this isn't Young Thug's only apology concerning Mariah The Scientist. He apologized to his partner after admitting to cheating in jail call leaks. In addition, the Atlanta artists addressed her once again in an apology to his friends.