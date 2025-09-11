It's been a busy couple of years for GloRilla, and the Memphis-born femcee doesn't show any signs of slowing down. According to The Shade Room, she even recently made history by becoming the third female rapper ever to land six No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

This is thanks to her laid-back summer banger “Typa," which she dropped back in June. It recently claimed the top spot on the chart after sitting at No. 3. The only other female rappers with six or more No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart are Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Instagram users aren't surprised, and are out in full force with words of support. "One of Memphis finest and talented 🔥🔥🔥 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," one commenter claims. "Well deserved 🔥," another says.

Young Thug & GloRilla

While Glo certainly has some celebrating to do, her month hasn't been all smooth sailing so far. Last week, for example, one of Young Thug's jail phone calls leaked online. In it, he brutally criticized her appearance during a conversation with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist.

“That b*tch ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing,” he said at the time. “Long a** bullsh** a** wig, skinny sh**, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh*t ain’t nothing.” Fortunately, it doesn't look like Glo took the insults to heart. In response, she took to X to throw some shade. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she tweeted.

Young Thug later apologized and took back his comments. “First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all," he admitted on X. "I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”