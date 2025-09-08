Young Thug Shows Love To GloRilla As She Makes Light Of Jail Call Diss

BY Caroline Fisher 294 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Shows Love GloRilla Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival)
In a jail call that recently leaked online, Young Thug called GloRilla unattractive and insisted that he would never pursue her.

Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls recently leaked online, exposing the rapper for speaking poorly about peers, cheating on his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, and more. In one of the calls, for example, he had a lot to say about GloRilla. He dissed the femcee's appearance, calling her unattractive and insisting he would never pursue her.

“That b*tch ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing,” he declared. “Long a** bullsh** a** wig, skinny sh**, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh*t ain’t nothing.” He went on to shut down comparisons to Rihanna, instead claiming she looks more like a "Brianna."

After the phone call leaked online, Glo took to X to call Young Thug out. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote. In response, he apologized, also taking back the rude remarks.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all," he explained. "I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

While GloRilla hasn't directly addressed the ordeal again, she did recently hop on Instagram to poke fun at it. Last night, she shared a series of stunning photos of herself. "Brianna 😘," she captioned the post. Young Thug took to her comments section with two heart emojis, indicating that he's glad to see her making light of the unfortunate situation.

GloRilla isn't the only person Young Thug has apologized to in recent days either. He also apologized to Mariah The Scientist for cheating on her in a tweet. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he wrote in part. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work."

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies - Emirates NBA Cup Music Fans Resurface Clip Of GloRilla Performing With Mariah The Scientist After Young Thug's Leaked Jail Call 3.9K
Wack 100 Drugs Lil Meech Hip Hop News Gossip Wack 100 Predicts Young Thug’s Jail Call Dissing Girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, Is Coming After GloRilla Remarks 2.7K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Calls GloRilla Ugly And Undesirable During Mean-Spirited Leaked Jail Call 9.8K
Young Thug Apologizes GloRilla Jail Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla After Disrespectful Jail Call 3.7K
Comments 0