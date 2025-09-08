Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls recently leaked online, exposing the rapper for speaking poorly about peers, cheating on his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, and more. In one of the calls, for example, he had a lot to say about GloRilla. He dissed the femcee's appearance, calling her unattractive and insisting he would never pursue her.

“That b*tch ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing,” he declared. “Long a** bullsh** a** wig, skinny sh**, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh*t ain’t nothing.” He went on to shut down comparisons to Rihanna, instead claiming she looks more like a "Brianna."

After the phone call leaked online, Glo took to X to call Young Thug out. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote. In response, he apologized, also taking back the rude remarks.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all," he explained. "I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

While GloRilla hasn't directly addressed the ordeal again, she did recently hop on Instagram to poke fun at it. Last night, she shared a series of stunning photos of herself. "Brianna 😘," she captioned the post. Young Thug took to her comments section with two heart emojis, indicating that he's glad to see her making light of the unfortunate situation.