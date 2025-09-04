Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla After Disrespectful Jail Call

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 981 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Apologizes GloRilla Jail Call Hip Hop News
Rapper GloRilla smiles with Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins during a press conference to present a check for $25,000 to Melrose High School, where she graduated from in 2017, in the school’s library in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The donation will go towards building a media center in the library and the library will be renamed The Gloria H. Woods Media Center. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After GloRilla's response to Young Thug, we will see if he addresses the other alleged leaked jail calls that bash other artists.

GloRilla has been minding her business with her new boo Brandon Ingram, but she somehow found herself in the middle of the Young Thug scandal this week. For those unaware, many alleged leaked jail call clips of him speaking ill of other artists have surfaced, as well as resurfaced snitching allegations against him.

Thugger's also launched snitching allegations of his own, but when it comes to the Memphis femcee, his remarks were more random. He called her ugly and undesirable while making fun of her physical features, and she seemingly clapped back with a reply on Twitter on Thursday (September 4).

"Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," GloRilla responded to Young Thug. Shortly after this shade, he took to Twitter as well to offer her an apology.

"@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." the Atlanta artist expressed. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Agrees With Young Thug's Kendrick Lamar Criticism

Young Thug GloRilla Apology
Young Thug GloRilla
Screenshot via Twitter @youngthug

Furthermore, many fans found this exchange particularly curious and telling, especially after the apology. After all, this is only the second audio clip that Young Thug has directly responded to in this whole situation (as far as trash-talking artists). The first was a diss towards OTF after affiliate Mr. 300 dissed him for questioning Lil Durk's moves in a leaked phone call.

Elsewhere, though, the responses have been much more general, and Thug's previous response to his alleged leaked interrogation audio was also dismissive. In addition, he also defended YSL Duke and spoke on his brother Unfoonk's plea deal in the YSL RICO trial.

This Young Thug controversy has a lot of sides to it, but at least it seems like the GloRilla chapter is closed. We will see if he has anything else to say about these alleged audio clips or if he will let it all blow over. It's a tough stance, but maybe UY SCUTI will make fans forget.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Thinks GloRilla Could Hold Her Own Against Nicki Minaj In A Verzuz Battle

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
GloRilla Responds Young Thug Disrespect Hip Hop News Music GloRilla Seemingly Responds After Young Thug’s Disrespectful Jail Call Leaks Online 2.1K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Calls GloRilla Ugly And Undesirable During Mean-Spirited Leaked Jail Call 3.3K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.2K
Young Thug Lil Durk Affiliate Diss OTF Junkies Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Responds To Lil Durk Affiliate's Diss By Calling OTF "Junkies" 1.8K
Comments 1