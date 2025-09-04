Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla After Disrespectful Jail Call

GloRilla has been minding her business with her new boo Brandon Ingram, but she somehow found herself in the middle of the Young Thug scandal this week. For those unaware, many alleged leaked jail call clips of him speaking ill of other artists have surfaced, as well as resurfaced snitching allegations against him.

Thugger's also launched snitching allegations of his own, but when it comes to the Memphis femcee, his remarks were more random. He called her ugly and undesirable while making fun of her physical features, and she seemingly clapped back with a reply on Twitter on Thursday (September 4).

"Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," GloRilla responded to Young Thug. Shortly after this shade, he took to Twitter as well to offer her an apology.

"@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." the Atlanta artist expressed. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

Young Thug GloRilla Apology

Screenshot via Twitter @youngthug

Furthermore, many fans found this exchange particularly curious and telling, especially after the apology. After all, this is only the second audio clip that Young Thug has directly responded to in this whole situation (as far as trash-talking artists). The first was a diss towards OTF after affiliate Mr. 300 dissed him for questioning Lil Durk's moves in a leaked phone call.

Elsewhere, though, the responses have been much more general, and Thug's previous response to his alleged leaked interrogation audio was also dismissive. In addition, he also defended YSL Duke and spoke on his brother Unfoonk's plea deal in the YSL RICO trial.

This Young Thug controversy has a lot of sides to it, but at least it seems like the GloRilla chapter is closed. We will see if he has anything else to say about these alleged audio clips or if he will let it all blow over. It's a tough stance, but maybe UY SCUTI will make fans forget.