YSL Mondo Accuses Young Thug Of Being The First To Snitch

YSL Mondo has had a lot to say about the YSL RICO trial and how Young Thug and others like Gunna have handled it all. While he used to be very critical of folks he thought were snitching against Thugger, now he's had a change of heart.

In a social media clip caught by Traps 'N Trunks and DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Mondo accused Thug of being the first person to snitch amid all the current Atlanta snitching allegations and call leaks. Furthermore, this most likely is in reference to an alleged leaked interrogation in which Thug mentions Peewee Roscoe in relation to the Lil Wayne bus shooting in 2015.

"Like, I ain't spare goddamn Gunna, I ain't spare Lil Woody," YSL Mondo expressed regarding Young Thug. "I was on these boys' a**es. You feel what I'm saying? So it's only right. [...] Nah, bro, buddy's a** need to be talked about. [...] 'Cause when I really, really, really think about it... Motherf***ers were trying to say, 'Oh, man, Woody started the RICO.' Okay, let's go back a little bit. Tell me if I'm lying, though, y'all. Didn't the Lil Wayne tour bus s**t happen before Nut got killed, before any of that [RICO] s**t happened? Before anybody else told about anything? Man, you the first n***a to tell, buddy. Facts.

When Was Young Thug Arrested?

"That was way before... You the reason why the RICO started, buddy," he continued. "Let's keep it real. Come on, bruh. I ain't let up off of Gunna like that... I was on Woody's a** when this first happened, I can't let buddy just get off that easy. [...] You was already telling, my brother, you the first n***a to tell, you the first n***a to start talking to the police. [...] Talking about you can smell a rat, n***a, you been a rat. You the biggest rat, you a possum. [...] You ruined a lot of people's lives damn near, bro, for real."

We will see how Young Thug's responses develop and whether or not more escalation is coming. In any case, this will probably inspire controversy for a long time to come. It's been a long time since Thug's May 2022 arrest, a story that seems unrecognizable these days from how it all began.