lil wayne bus shooting
- CrimeLil Wayne's Alleged 2015 Bus Shooter Cops A Plea DealJimmy Winfrey, the man accused of shooting Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015, has officially copped a plea deal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman's Leaked Phone Call From Lil Wayne Bus Shooting: "Come Get Your Money"Young Thug also called the tour bus shooter 8 times before the events went down.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug & Birdman May Be Charged In Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: ReportThe DA is reportedly deciding whether to charge Young Thug and Birdman.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Wayne Tour Bus Shooter Is Appealing His SentenceLil Wayne's tour bus shooter is reportedly appealing his 20-year sentence.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickLil Wayne Tour Bus Shooter Sentenced To 20 YearsJimmy Winfrey, the man who shot up Lil Wayne's tour bus last April, has been sentenced.By Rose Lilah
- BeefYoung Thug Maintains That He & Lil Wayne Have No ProblemsYoung Thug says he has nothing but admiration for Lil Wayne.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne Bus Shooting Suspect's Lawyers Say He Had No Motive To Kill The RapperJimmy Winfrey's lawyers compare Lil Wayne and Young Thug's rivalry to opposing quarterbacks.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne Tour Bus Shooter Says Birdman "Should Be Held Liable"Jimmy Winfrey claims Birdman's legal imbroglio with Lil Wayne was reason for tour bus shooting.By Danny Schwartz