YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne's "Standoffish" Behavior Around Young Thug

YSL Mondo shared why he thinks Lil Wayne wasn't friendly with Young Thug.

YSL Mondo says Lil Wayne was "standoffish" around Young Thug when the two first met. He recalled the period of Thug's career while speaking with VladTV for a new interview. The conversation began with Mondo reflecting on how difficult it was to catch a robbery charge right when Young Thug began to blow up. He noted that Rich Homie Quan used to send him money when he was behind bars and described the rapper as his "brother."

As for Thug's relationship with Wayne, he explained: "Wayne was always standoffish when we came around. All of us could be in a room like this, he'd just walk on past us. He just felt like he didn't like us because he was always standoffish. He didn't really say nothing too much. I would tell bro like, 'I don't know, maybe he's just-- we ain't nothing to him to him honest. We some little n****s to him. I don't think he don't like you, he just ain't looking at us like we somebody.'"

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mondo continued: "And I also thought too like, 'Maybe Wayne be thinking this little n***a tryna steal my swag.' And Bird got him around so he probably was looking at Bird sideways like, 'You bringing another n****a around who sounding like me or wanna be like me?' But I could be wrong. That's just how I was thinking." He added that Thug always looked up to Wayne.

YSL Mondo Discusses Lil Wayne & Young Thug