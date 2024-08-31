Young Thug's Brother Erupts On YSL Mondo For Doing Interviews Amid RICO Case

Thugger's time in court is sure to be extended now.

Unfortunately, Young Thug may be in court for a lot longer. It seems that every YSL defendant is doing something that could possibly derail any sort of positive progress. YSL Woody has been the main proponent of acting out of pocket in the court room, even making up fake names to "snitch on". However, it seems that YSL Mondo could be another catalyst in extending Young Thug's appearances before a judge. According to No Jumper, the record label co-founder is doing too many interviews in the eyes Young Thug's brother, Unfoonk. Currently, there's a clip going around of Mondo blasting Woody for being "the biggest rat" he knows on the Its Up There Podcast.

Apparently, those two have been beefing amid this RICO Case and Unfoonk thinks it's a bad look for Mondo to continue to speak. Even the popular Young Thug fan account on X, THUGGERDAILY, is calling him out. Unfoonk explained why this only making things worse in his eyes on an IG story while putting Mondo on blast. "N**** really doing interviews talking about sum they don't know smh", Unfoonk begins.

Young Thug's Brother And YSL Mondo Go Trade Words

"Its a reason why wasn't around u n****, save all dat cap s***, clout chasing a** n**** smh. Its only a matter of time before I say f*** it, u one of the reason why they saying we a gang dumb a** n****". Mondo then took the time to clap back on X, saying that everything he's saying is "1 million percent true" and that Unfoonk "been hating" on him since the latter got out of prison. Mondo then left things off with a threat, saying "I suggest you be quiet before I say some that's gone hurt your feelings! You should be the last person talking period!! Now I'm just gone leave it there!".