Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Bamboozles Fans With Cryptic Message: "Should I Set The Record Straight"

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Fans are fed up with Unfoonk's words.

Young Thug, as everyone knows at this point, is still working tirelessly to make his case and be a free man in the near future. Unfortunately, it seems that every other day presents a new setback for the Atlanta, Georgia influencer and multi-hyphenate. One of them involves his brother and fellow YSL rapper, Unfoonk. Many fans observing this case closely feel that he screwed over his blood relative by accepting his plea deal nearly one year ago. To recap, Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act in addition to another count of theft by receiving stolen property. It led to a 12-year sentence, which includes 10 on probation. Now, Young Thug's brother has a message that is seemingly making him more enemies by the second.

According to HipHopDX, Unfoonk was all sorts of cryptic, sharing the note on his Instagram story. "Should I set the record straight or let the world think what they wanna think", he said. Clearly, there is no telling what he could be possibly referring to, other than some stray link to the YSL RICO case. Obviously, fans were leaving with more questions rather than answers.

Thug's Brother Continues To Dig Himself In A Hole

Those inquisitions mostly centered around the grammatical errors surrounding the message. "Are or or?" questions mostly flood the comments section, as well as telling Unfoonk to hush up. "Shut da hell up till da case over", one user writes. "Bruh Nb Checking Fa You . How Thug Doing," another chimes in. More should come of this, so be sure to stick around for more.

What are your thoughts on Young Thug's brother Unfoonk asking this ambiguous question? What do you think he is referring to here? Do you think he is hurting this case more than he is helping, why or why or not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Thug & the YSL RICO case. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

