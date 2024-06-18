Diddy Allegedly Abused Cassie For Having An Affair With Kid Cudi

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Sean Combs (L) and actress Cassie Ventura arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Roger Bonds has made more claims about Diddy.

Roger Bonds, a former security guard for Diddy, claims the Bad Boy mogul once beat up Cassie after learning of an alleged affair she had with Kid Cudi in 2011. Speaking with VladTV for a recent interview, Bonds explained that he was only doing security part-time by that point; however, he heard that she was romantically involved with Cudi. Bonds then says that Diddy found out about this affair by going through Cassie's phone.

"I don't know exactly what he said. I know that he went over to his house and Kid Cudi wasn't there," he explained. "At that particular time, after that happened, Cassie wouldn't come around and then, all of the sudden, Cassie came around and Diddy was upset. He was upset with a young lady called Capricorn. So, Capricorn was his personal assistant." From there, he describes Capricorn as Diddy's "ride or die" and recalls him rarely getting upset with her. "She had to know about Kid Cudi because she never went to the studio by herself. She always went with Cassie," he said. "He put hands on Capricorn because of that situation. Capricorn ended up leaving and suing him for it. He paid Capricorn $450,000 to keep her mouth shut."

Diddy & Cassie Attend The Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

The claims about Kid Cudi are just one of several Bonds has made about Diddy during the entirety of his new interview with VladTV. Bonds also accused him of being a "junkie," insulting Cassie's parents, and much more. The interview comes after CNN published footage from 2016 of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel. While he seemingly apologized for that incident afterward, he's vehemently denied the allegations he's facing.

Roger Bonds Recalls Diddy Allegedly Attacking Cassie

Check out Roger Bonds' latest comments on working with Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

