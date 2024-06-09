🤨 Diddy Once Shoved Female Personal Chef Out Of His Home, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher4.7K Views
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming ‚Äì Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Allegedly, Diddy has a rocky history with chefs.

Diddy has faced no shortage of allegations in recent months from former partners, peers, and employees. Many of the accusations made against him suggest an alleged pattern of violence towards women. His former partner Cassie sued him in November of last year, and though they've since settled, she accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Footage corroborating some of her allegations went public last month and quickly went viral.

Amid the Bad Boy Records founder's legal issues, social media users have been digging into his past, and seeking clarity from those who've been part of his close circle. His ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds, for example, has a lot to say about his time working for him. During a recent interview with VladTV, Bonds claimed that Diddy's alleged violence isn't limited to his partners.

Roger Bonds On Diddy's Allegedly Rocky Past With Chefs

According to Bonds, Diddy once had a personal chef named Jordan, who worked for the mogul for about three years altogether. At one point, he says that Jordan was supposed to let some housekeepers into Diddy's home, but she didn't. He claims that she had gotten confused because the people who showed up weren't their usual staff, and she was trying to keep the children of the house out of harm's way. Shortly after, she was asked to make a nanny coffee but insisted that she didn't know how. Bonds says this is when Diddy allegedly went off. He accuses him of pushing her back by her forehead and shoving her out of the door. Allegedly, this caused her to land on the ground.

He adds that Jordan reached out to him as the other accusations Diddy's facing were making their rounds, as they brought back the trauma of the alleged assault. What do you think of Diddy's ex-bodyguard accusing him of physically pushing his former chef out of his house? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

