Diddy's Alleged Former Employees Claim They Experienced Violence In The Workplace

One of Diddy's supposed former employees alleged that he was physically violent with her due to a disagreement.

Diddy is facing even more allegations of wrongdoing this week, but they don't have anything to do with the current lawsuits against him. Moreover, The Daily Beast reportedly spoke to five alleged former employees of his businesses, specifically the lifestyle brand Sean John and the former advertising agency Blue Flame. These individuals claim that Sean Combs created a hostile, abusive, and "erratic" workplace environment. One particular female witness (supposedly) alleged that he grabbed her face during a disagreement and wanted her to think of him as Karl Lagerfeld. Others also claimed that they experienced some form of physical, emotional, or mental distress during their time under the bad Boy mogul.

For example, one alleged former employee claimed that Diddy fired him after the employee gave him a disappointed look after he arrived late at a meeting. This, along with other accusations, reportedly led these employees to not feel much surprise when the video of him assaulting Cassie broke. Another account claims that the New York rapper and businessman refused to acknowledge that his workplace felt "inundated" with work. This led to the failure to complete a specific project, which he allegedly refused to take accountability for.

Diddy Faces New Accusations From Alleged Former Employees

"It was as if you’re walking down the street and someone randomly threw a brick at your head out of the blue,” another alleged former employee claimed about Diddy. “Out of the blue, if he was unhappy with something that you might not have done but he thought you did, you ‘caught a brick.’" They continued their story and alleged that he verbally attacked them to the point that "security guards rushed over. While he’s six inches from my face, screaming at me, telling me I f***ed up."