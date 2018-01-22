workplace
- MusicEmployees File Sex Discrimination Lawsuit After Company Blasts EminemEight former employees of S&S Activewear have filed a lawsuit.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureEllen Degeneres Says Toxic Workplace Claims Were “Orchestrated”Ellen opened up on the “Today” show Thursday morning about moving on from her show and how the toxic workplace report impacted her decision.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMcDonald's Employees From Chicago Sue Company Over Workplace ViolenceSeveral employees from various Chicagoland McDonald's are taking legal action for the violence & danger they endure while working.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeAdidas & Kanye West's YEEZY Office Under Investigation Over Workplace InjuryAdidas could face heavy fines for negligence. By Matthew Parizot
- SportsSpurs' Becky Hammon At The Heart Of Potential NBA Hiring BiasThe San Antonio Spurs Assistant seems to be getting passed over by "weaker" resumes.By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Loses Another Top Level Executive Over Misconduct ScandalNike loses another top level exec to allegations of misconduct. The 2nd in 2 days.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCNN & TBS Sued For Racial Discrimination By Ex-EmployeeCNN and TBS have been named in an ugly lawsuit. By Matt F