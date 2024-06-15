Diddy Allegedly Told Cassie's Father: "This Is My Daughter Now"

Diddy once allegedly told Cassie's father that she was his daughter now and made her call him "pop pop," the Bad Boy mogul's former security guard, Roger Bonds, said during an interview with DJ Vlad. Bonds has continued to disclose details about the allegedly toxic and abusive relationship in interviews since Cassie first filed her lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023. The two reached a settlement agreement within 24 hours.
At one point during the VladTV interview, Bonds claimed that Diddy demanded Cassie refer to him as "pop pop" after learning that was the nickname she'd use for her father. He continued: "She would say it over the PA system and everything else. 'Pop Pop.' And, he got off on that. I believe one time, he was on the phone with her father and said, 'This my daughter now. She calls me pop pop. She calls me dad.'" He further recalled Diddy helping out Cassie's family financially.
Diddy & Cassie Backstage During Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Earlier in the latest interview, Bonds clarified previous comments he made about the abuse in the relationship going both ways. He claimed that, while Cassie would hit Diddy, it was only ever in retaliation for the abuse he committed first. Even then, she allegedly only fought back several years into their relationship. Check out Bonds' full comments on the former couple below.
Roger Bonds Speaks On Diddy & Cassie
Bonds' comments come after CNN published security camera footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. He later apologized for the incident and claimed he was working to better himself. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]