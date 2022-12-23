The YSL Rico trial in Atlanta is inching closer and closer, and as a result, updates continue to pour in. Following the shocking news of Gunna’s release last week, several other YSL Records artists have also been released from jail. One of those artists is Unfoonk, Young Thug’s older brother and Slime Language 2 collaborator. Since his release from jail earlier this week, Unfoonk has vehemently denied snitching on Young Thug for his plea deal.

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother SMH,” he wrote on Instagram shortly after his release.

In addition to addressing his plea deal, Unfoonk has also been far more visible than his newly freed YSL labelmates. Whereas Gunna and Lil Duke have generally stayed off social media, Unfoonk has not shied away from Instagram. In fact, the My Struggle artist recently linked up with YSL Records affiliate Lil Gotit.

Unfoonk details the strict conditions of his plea deal.

However, not everything has been easy for Unfoonk since his release from jail. The “Real” rapper wasted no time getting back into the studio this week, and while there, he hopped on Instagram Live. During the livestream, he admitted that there were more conditions to his plea deal, and they could affect his music.

In what appears to be a studio session for a “First Day Out” type of record, Unfoonk discussed the strict new guidelines that he has to follow.

“I ain’t gotta promote it. I still can drop it,” Unfoonk says in the video.

After that, those present discuss his alleged recording stipulations. Apparently, he is no longer allowed to say “slime,” “slatt,” or “YSL” in his music. Surprisingly, someone in the video exclaims that he’s not even allowed to do the nose-wiping gesture, which YSL helped popularize.

See the footage from Unfoonk’s live for yourself below.

It will be interesting to see how Unfoonk and his fellow YSL Records artists navigate the music industry moving forward. Given all of the new regulations regarding their music, they will definitely have to make some serious adjustments.

