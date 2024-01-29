confused fans
- MusicNicki Minaj's Younger Sister Teases Music & Draws Mixed ReactionsNicki reportedly does not support her sister's career, but Ming is looking to thrive without the help. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMeek Mill Confuses Fans With Post About Burying A FriendMeek Mill seems to have only been quoting a song, but his post concerned many of his followers.By Cole Blake
- MusicRubi Rose References Nicki Minaj Lyrics In Thirst Trap, Leaving Fans Puzzled After Dissing HerThis beef is all over the place. By Zachary Horvath