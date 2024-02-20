Nicki Minaj's Younger Sister Teases Music & Draws Mixed Reactions

One major life lesson for people out there looking to start anything that is outside of your comfort zone it is that others are going are going to predict failure. They are going to tell you it will be impossible for you to become successful at whatever it is you are looking to do. But remember, they are saying that because they would not be able to do it themselves. That is hopefully the mindset that Nicki Minaj's younger sister, Ming Miraj, has when it comes to starting her career in music.

Ming became known as Nicki Minaj's half-sister in 2013, but it took a while for them to be mentioned together again. To be more specific, it would not be until 2021 when Nicki wished her little sister a happy birthday, according to The Things. Even with that, their relationship still does not seem to be fully repaired as Nicki reportedly does not help her with her music. Ming was asked about her older sibling's beef with Megan Thee Stallion. However, she had no interest commenting on the matter, saying, "I’m working on my life, I’m working on my mine, my grind... I don’t really care about that." She added, "It ain't helping me with what I need to do with my life."

The Fans Insist Ming Sounds Like Cardi B

As we said at the beginning, people outside of your circle are going to predict your downfall. That is what some are predicting for Ming after previewing her first two songs. The first sees her flexing her rapping ability, while the second shows off her approach to an R&B sound. One person says, "An she only gonna blow up cause she Niki sister 🥴‼️" Others also feel like she sounds exactly like Cardi B, a sworn enemy of Nicki. But, there are a couple supporters. "Keep doing you boo. You are beautiful and you will get the recognition you deserve with hard work and dedication. Keep going. Nothing is perfect-ed over night. If Ice Spice and Sexyy Red can make it then you damn sure gon make it. You actually got talent 😉."

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj's younger sister Ming song previews? Do you think she can forge a successful career? Are fans being a little too harsh on someone just starting out? Do you agree that she sounds a little like Cardi B? Would you want to see Ming and Nicki collaborate in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

