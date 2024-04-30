Latto Has Jokes After Fans Catch Her In A Lie

Latto says she doesn't even trust herself.

Latto has responded to fans labeling her a liar after her recent post about not trusting anyone who doesn't use an electric toothbrush. She made the controversial remark in a post on Twitter, earlier this week, prompting plenty of debate between her fanbase.

"Latto, you [are] my fave, but why are you coming at us normal toothbrush people," one user replied. Another countered with: "If you don’t replace your brush heads as often as you would a regular tooth brush then I don’t trust you." Others took the comment even more seriously: "I can’t stand when people get money and start judging other people for things they’ve been doing for years. We are judging people for using a manual toothbrush now? If anything, I prefer a manual toothbrush to make sure I’m applying the same amount of pressure to each veneer, I mean tooth," one Instagram user wrote.

Latto Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Eventually, one user shared a picture of Latto using a regular toothbrush in a prior social media post. She fired back to the fan with the reply: "Ion trust nobody not even myself so jokes on yall smh." The admission resulted in her fans sharing jokes in the replies. "Girl they take everything so serious now adays; smh these people ahahha," one user complained. Check out the posts on Twitter below.

Latto Reacts To Being Caught In A Lie

In other Latto news, she recently shared the single, "Sunday Service." The track peaked at No. 100 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Many fans interpreted it as a diss aimed at Ice Spice, however, she denied that being the case while responding to Elliott Wilson on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

