Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.

During the introduction, Weezy didn’t “dap him up” when they met. “I didn’t really see Slime show no real deal, but you know, he was like, ‘Damn, bruh acting funny,” Mondo recalled.

Mondo also added, “He said something about it! ‘I don’t think shawty like me,’ he definitely said that.” Apparently, that was a message also communicated to Birdman.

It was brushed off after Thug was told that Wayne is “sometimes be like that.” Mondo emphasized that Thugger wasn’t bothered but mentioned the awkwardness of the greeting.

Additionally, it’s been reported that prosecutors in the YSL RICO case want Wayne and Birdman to testify. In 2015, Wayne’s tour bus was shot at and it’s alleged that Thugger was the person who made it happen.

Elsewhere, Mondo also touched on Gunna taking a plea deal in the case. He wasn’t happy about the “Pushin P” rapper’s decision to plead guilty.

“I’m talking personally, on everything I love, I’m talking I know what’s going on,” he said. “Boy, you ain’t supposed to do that, my brotha. Even if I did be talking to nobody, everybody who got common sense, everybody who’s been in the streets know, you do not, boy, you don’t do no sh*t like that.”

“I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine n*gga,” Mondo further stated. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t talked,’ or ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ Come on. It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line. You did that.”

[via]