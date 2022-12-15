It appears as though Gunna isn’t the only one involved in YSL’s RICO case to take a plea deal. Reports indicate that one of the crew’s co-founders, Walter Murhphy has done the same.

As a result, he was subsequently released from jail on Tuesday (December 13). While pleading guilty, Murphy admits to creating YSL with Young Thug 10 years ago, in 2012. Additionally, he pleads guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act.

Young Thug and Gunna perform at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Court documents allege that his new sentence is 10 years, with only one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation to follow. On the other hand, Gunna’s plea deal saw his sentence turn into five years with one year commuted to time served. The rest includes 500 hours of community service.

Part of the volunteering requires him to speak to young people about the dangers of gangs and gang violence in their communities.

The name of the deal that the WUNNA rapper is agreeing to is reportedly an Alford Plea. While he subsequently pleads guilty to one charge against him, he ultimately maintains his innocence.

As for Murphy, his plea deal includes a special condition in which he is to “testify truthfully in any further trial as it may become necessary,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Although these updates appear to be positive, Young Thug unfortunately remains locked up.

On Tuesday (December 13), the “Best Friend” rapper even received additional charges while awaiting the RICO trial. While they’re just misdemeanors for street racing, reckless driving, and speeding, they are still acting as obstacles in the way of his hopeful freedom. At this time, it’s still unknown whether or not Thugger is able to enter a similar deal.

What are your thoughts on Gunna and Murphy taking these plea deals? Comment down below and be sure to stay up to date by continuing to follow HNHH.

