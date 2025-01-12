YSL Mondo Apologizes To Gunna For Calling Him A "Rat," Explains Why

YSL Mondo explains his feelings towards Gunna.

YSL Mondo recently addressed his controversial remarks about fellow artist Gunna, whom he previously referred to as a “rat.” In an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Mondo elaborated on his perspective, admitting he might have been too harsh in his criticism but standing firm in his belief that collaborating with authorities warrants the label. He drew comparisons between Gunna and Lil Woody, whom he described as a “full-fledged informant” due to extensive cooperation during interrogations.

Mondo expressed regret over the public nature of his comments, acknowledging that the situation could have been handled privately. He revealed that he reached out to Gunna directly in an attempt to discuss the matter “man to man.” However, Gunna has yet to respond or reconcile, and Mondo admitted there is lingering tension between them. Despite this, Mondo emphasized that his opinions stemmed from disappointment rather than animosity, pointing to the impact of Gunna’s actions on their shared circle.

YSL Mondo Says "Sorry" To Gunna Over "Rat" Claims

Reflecting on the ordeal, Mondo described his emotions as more rooted in sorrow than anger. He lamented what he perceived as disloyalty, emphasizing that Young Thug had played a significant role in uplifting many of their lives. According to Mondo, Gunna’s actions during his plea deal suggested he was more focused on securing his release than considering the broader implications for others involved. Mondo recalled feeling particularly hurt by Gunna’s statements regarding a car stop involving Young Thug. For Mondo, this moment was a breaking point, as he felt it undermined their bond and betrayed the trust within their circle.

In the interview, Mondo’s tone alternated between frustration and resignation. He acknowledged the pressure that comes with such situations but maintained that solidarity and loyalty should prevail. Ultimately, his remarks painted a picture of fractured relationships and lingering pain within the YSL collective, with trust and allegiance hanging in the balance.