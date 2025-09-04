6ix9ine Goes Off On Young Thug Again As Snitching Scandal Persists

US rap singer 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion showw as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 21, 2018. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Young Thug has been facing tons of backlash online as various controversial audio clips of him have been leaking.

6ix9ine went off on Young Thug in another post on his Instagram Story, Wednesday, as the Atlanta rapper has been coming under fire on social media in recent days. In doing so, he responded to Thug warning rappers against dissing him on X (formerly Twitter).

In that post, Thug wrote: "Bashing me only goin f*ck that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game." 6ix9ine was clearly not concerned with the warning, as he fired back: "This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "Telling on ppl who kidknaped u vs telling on the people who u came up with are very different situations," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m sorry but when you dropped that last song it did enough. We want gunna music anyway."

Read More: Some Fans Are Eager For 6ix9ine's Return To Music Amid Atlanta Snitching Scandal

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

The backlash for Thug started when users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation. He said the clip was being misinterpreted and denied having snitched afterward. Roscoe ended up coming to his defense as well. "That's what you're supposed to do," he said in a video message. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole." 

That didn't put the drama to rest. In addition to the snitching scandal, a number of jail calls Thug made while behind bars for the YSL RICO case leaked in the following days as well. In them, he allegedly criticized GunnaKendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and more artists.

Read More: 6ix9ine Targets Meek Mill For Complaining About "Rats" As Young Thug Scandal Presses On

