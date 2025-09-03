Some Fans Are Eager For 6ix9ine's Return To Music Amid Atlanta Snitching Scandal

BY Devin Morton 527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine-return-young-thug-hip-hop-news
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine was ostracized from hip-hop circles after "snitching," but some fans are ready to welcome him back after the Young Thug controversy.

It feels like a distant memory now, but 6ix9ine was once one of the hottest rappers in the game. He dominated 2018. "GUMMO" went hugely viral and he debuted both a mixtape and an album in the top five of the Billboard 200. He also landed a top-three hit with "FEFE," the first of two collaborations with Nicki Minaj. In 2020, he scored a number-one hit, "TROLLZ" with Minaj, and another top-three hit with "GOOBA."

Of course, that all came to a screeching halt because he went to prison as a result of the RICO trial against the Nine Trey Gangsters, which he allegedly had involvement with. He also avoided a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison by cooperating with the authorities and testifying against his co-defendants. The act of "snitching" cost him a lot of goodwill with both his peers and fans.

But now, some fans are ready to welcome 6ix9ine back with open arms. This comes after Young Thug found himself in hot water for alleged snitching during the YSL trial, a theory that is not supported by any substantial evidence, as of writing. On Instagram, Akademiks posted several TikToks of younger hip-hop fans clamoring for his return.

Read More: Drake x Bobbi Althoff: 5 Takeaways From "Not This Again" Episode 1

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

6ix9ine recently appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks to discuss the snitching allegations against Young Thug. He started roasting Thug, which Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas found particularly funny.

Additionally, he suggested that Thug should be subject to the same ridicule he received for snitching in a separate post. 6ix9ine's career essentially ended after the Nine Trey Gangsters trial, and he argued that the goalposts should not be moved by the same people who criticized him for being an informant.

It will be interesting to see if 6ix9ine can use the renewed spotlight in recent weeks to reclaim a real spot on the rap hierarchy. He was a master of using the available tools to go viral during his initial ascent, so anything is possible with him.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.8K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.2K
Comments 1