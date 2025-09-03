Some Fans Are Eager For 6ix9ine's Return To Music Amid Atlanta Snitching Scandal

It feels like a distant memory now, but 6ix9ine was once one of the hottest rappers in the game. He dominated 2018. "GUMMO" went hugely viral and he debuted both a mixtape and an album in the top five of the Billboard 200. He also landed a top-three hit with "FEFE," the first of two collaborations with Nicki Minaj. In 2020, he scored a number-one hit, "TROLLZ" with Minaj, and another top-three hit with "GOOBA."

Of course, that all came to a screeching halt because he went to prison as a result of the RICO trial against the Nine Trey Gangsters, which he allegedly had involvement with. He also avoided a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison by cooperating with the authorities and testifying against his co-defendants. The act of "snitching" cost him a lot of goodwill with both his peers and fans.

But now, some fans are ready to welcome 6ix9ine back with open arms. This comes after Young Thug found himself in hot water for alleged snitching during the YSL trial, a theory that is not supported by any substantial evidence, as of writing. On Instagram, Akademiks posted several TikToks of younger hip-hop fans clamoring for his return.

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

6ix9ine recently appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks to discuss the snitching allegations against Young Thug. He started roasting Thug, which Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas found particularly funny.

Additionally, he suggested that Thug should be subject to the same ridicule he received for snitching in a separate post. 6ix9ine's career essentially ended after the Nine Trey Gangsters trial, and he argued that the goalposts should not be moved by the same people who criticized him for being an informant.