Young Thug is currently under an immense amount of fire right now. It all stems from a recently resurfaced audio clip from about two years ago. In it, the YSL boss appears to name drop Peewee Roscoe during a two-hour police interrogation. It's been ringing of on social media these last two days with users labeling him a snitch.

It's worth noting that Roscoe has been accused of allegedly shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015.

However, Thugger believes that people reacting negatively to it have it all wrong. "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?" he tweeted in an immediate response. That has done nothing to slow down the accusations, though, and it's got a lot his affiliates involved, too. YSL Woody, Ralo, Peewee, and YSL Duke have since traded shots in some shape or form.

Outsiders like Charleston White and Wack 100 have also added their perspectives into the mix. In summary, they both believe that Young Thug ratted out Peewee. However, the latter has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"That's what you're supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n****. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Instead, he's accused Gunna, Ralo, and Duke as the real rats.

Young Thug Snitching

But even though he's even tried to protect the UY SCUTI creator, the latter has tried his damnedest to wipe his name clean. In recent hours, he's presented alleged evidence to support his defense against the public. But as of just moments ago, Young Thug tweeted about encouraging his older brother Unfoonk to take a plea deal when everyone else was during the trial.

"My brother would’ve road the whole trip out but when them guys took the plea I told my brada to take it too, n**** had just did 12 years and ain wanna put my mama thru that again #freeunfoonk."

Unfoonk is currently serving another 9 nine years in prison after violating his probation. He was caught possessing a firearm as a convicted felon back in June 2023.

He then talked about YSL Duke also being innocent in his eyes. "Duke did nothing wrong on this case."

Overall, folks online feel like Thug is picking and choosing who he feels was right in taking a plea deal and who wasn't. Once again, critics are supporting Gunna. "Free unfoonk" but he took the same deal gunna did which you called him a rat. Make up your mind," one user claps back.