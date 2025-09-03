Young Thug Issues A Warning For Anyone Planning To Diss Him

Young Thug warned his fellow hip-hop artists what will happen if they try to diss him in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, he suggested that beef will only make the rap community more toxic. He explained: "Bashing me only goin f*ck that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Thug's post. "Meanwhile you were bullying Gunna behind the scenes. You know what you need to do to set sh*t straight, but do you have the emotional intelligence to do it?" one user wrote in the replies. Another added: "You calling others out for stuff you did and expect not to face criticism?" Others asked him to simply release his new album, UY Scutti.

The drama for Thug started when users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation. He denied having snitched and even Roscoe ended up coming to his defense as well. "That's what you're supposed to do," he said in a video message. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole." Regardless, the allegations of snitching spread like wildfire.

Young Thug Jail Calls

In addition to the snitching scandal, a number of jail calls Thug made while behind bars for the YSL RICO case leaked as well. In them, he allegedly criticized Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists.