Young Thug has been facing tons of backlash on social media over the last week, but doesn't appear to be fazed.

Young Thug shared a quote from Denzel Washington on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night in an apparent response to the persistent criticism he's received on social media over the last week. He posted a screenshot of a headline from Spiritual World, which quotes the legendary actor as saying "Who Cares?" when asked whether he worries about being canceled or losing the support of his fans.

Washington made the remark while speaking with director Spike Lee to promote their recent film, Highest 2 Lowest. “I don’t care who’s following who,” he said, according to Variety. “You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don’t follow anybody, I follow the heavenly spirit, I follow God, I don’t follow man, I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain’t working out so well... You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up."

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

As for Thug, he began facing backlash online when users on social media resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation. Roscoe ended up defending Thug as allegations of snitching spread like wildfire.

"That's what you're supposed to do," he said in a video message. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Despite the defense, the drama didn't end there for Thug. In the following days, several alleged prison calls he made while behind bars for the YSL RICO case leaked as well. In them, he allegedly criticized Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists.

