Young Thug Teases Big Plans For Today As Snitching Scandal Continues

BY Cole Blake 1143 Views
2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug is still working on his fourth studio album, "UY Scuti," which will mark his first project since getting out of jail.

Young Thug hinted at having something planned for today (Tuesday, September 2) in a post on his Instagram Story, last night. He shared a picture of someone posing in front of a white board with a sketch of the comedy and tragedy masks. The title of the post read: "Tomorrow."

Fans on social media are having mixed reactions to the announcement. "ANNOUNCE UY SCUTI RELEASE DATE PLEASE," one fan posted. Another added: "Probably the worst time he coulda chose to start rolling out this album."

Young Thug is currently gearing up to release his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. The project will mark his first full-length release since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, last year. He teamed up with his long-time collaborator, Future, for the lead single, "Money on Money," back in April. While speaking with GQ, earlier this year, he explained the title of the project: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Foundating this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."

Read More: 50 Cent Seemingly Reacts To Young Thug & YSL Snitching Scandal In Atlanta

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

Thug's announcement comes as he's been dealing with tons of drama on social media over the last week. It began when users resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation. Roscoe ended up coming to his defense, telling fans that Thug didn't snitch on him. "That's what you're supposed to do," he said in a video on social media. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

To make matters worse for Thug, alleged jail calls have leaked online as well. In one clip, he can be heard criticizing his former collaborator, Gunna, who took an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case.

Read More: Lil Baby & QC P Allegedly Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram Due To Young Thug Debacle

