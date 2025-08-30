Rappers have always allowed their music to express what happened to them beyond the headlines, and Young Thug will continue the tradition with his anticipated album, Uy Scuti.

"Let this music talk spida-," tweeted Young Thug on August 29.

The rapper's tweet follows a week filled with controversy. Thug has been defending his character following allegations he "snitched" on YSL associates while in Fulton County custody. Footage surfaced last week of the "Money on Money" hitmaker being investigated by authorities where he name dropped YSL affiliate Peewee Roscoe.

The footage sparked many reactions in hip-hop as rappers questioned if Thug "snitched" or broke "street code" with the mention of associates. After Thug denied the claims, he shared the tweet explaining that the music will share his truth about this situation and others.

The “snitching” label has long carried stigma in hip-hop, where cooperation with authorities can fracture reputations and careers. Thug’s team argued that the leaked footage was misrepresented online, with clips taken out of context to suggest betrayal. They stressed that he never agreed to testify and never signed paperwork that would implicate other defendants.

Young Thug Uy Scuti

Thug's forthcoming album will follow his 2023 album, Business Is Business, released while he faced the YSL Rico trial. He announced the album in April. It is promised to be a defining moment in the chart-topping rapper's career.

In a detailed GQ interview, Thug described UY Scuti as an emotionally raw project. It will showcase themes of love, pain, and transformation. He revealed that his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, lends her voice to one particularly “raw and confessional” track, offering insight into his personal life and relationships.