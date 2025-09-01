Young Thug's snitching scandal continues to wreak havoc on the Atlanta rap scene this week. Since last Wednesday, he's been under fire from users on social media as well as MCs and executives. One of the latter includes Quality Control CEO's Pierre "P" Thomas.
He got dragged into this mess thanks to one of the many leaked jail calls that have inexplicably made their way to the public. In an alleged conversation with Lil Baby, one of P's clients, Young Thug allegedly warned his collaborator to be wary of him.
Thugger even allegedly labeled him a rat, and this prompted an angry response from P. "Imagine some broke a*s rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n****s that I love running with these h*e a*s n****s knowing how these n****s talk about me."
He added in part, "Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n****s is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this sh*t? Streets been dead. Yall n****s gave the city a bad name."
Young Thug QC P Beef
P has since trolled Thug as a result of this beef, with his most recent dig being posted on his Instagram Story. "New Documentary Coming Soon 'The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin' @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1 [crying-laughing emojis] Executive Produced By Me."
But as a result of all of this (allegedly) it appears that Lil Baby has unfollowed P on Instagram. Fans online have noticed as much as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. Folks in the comments are noticing the strengthening of Lil Baby's allegiance towards Young Thug despite the narrative surrounding him.
Most of them at laughing at WHAM's expense, though. "Lil baby love tf out of young thug [four laughing emojis] he riding and dying," one user says. "Whatever kind of voodoo thug got on baby [eyeballs emoji] I need it!" another quips.
