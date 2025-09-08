Quality Control’s P Taunts Young Thug With Documentary Plans Amid Snitching Allegations

Quality Control P Taunts Young Thug Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Young Thug attends his 30th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Quality Control CEO P, he plans to share his side of the story in exchange for a hefty paycheck.

Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls recently leaked online, including one between him and Lil Baby. In it, he alleged that Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas planned to cooperate with authorities, urging his fellow rapper to watch out. P was quick to fire back, vehemently denying the allegations and hitting Young Thug with some of his own.

"Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n***as that I love running with these h*e a** n***as knowing how these n***as talk about me," he wrote. "Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n***as is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this s**t? Streets been dead. Yall n***as gave the city a bad name."

"And by the way I ain't never been in no court room on no n***a, sat in a interrogation room running n***as names," he added. "And I don't speak on the dead so I don't care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y'all n***as mad cause yall not me [crying-laughing emoji]."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

Shortly after the call surfaced online, Young Thug appeared on the Perspektives With Bank podcast, prompting yet another response from P. He shared an AI-generated photo of the YSL founder as a rat eating cheese, making it clear that he plans to share his side of the story under some conditions.

“I would speak the facts of your interview,” he wrote, per Traps N Trunks on X. “But I’m gone wait til I do the QC documentary and get 20 to 30 million for my point of view. That’s the different between me and you. #businessmindset.”

As for what else Young Thug said in the leaked jail calls, he admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist before his 2022 arrest, called GloRilla ugly, and more.

