The hip-hop world of Atlanta is in chaos right now thanks to all the snitching allegations involving the likes of Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe, Ralo, and many more. Also, some new alleged leaked jail calls and other pieces of supposed evidence continue to surface, including one clip relating to Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas.

For those unaware, Thomas runs the record label alongside Kevin "Coach K" Lee, and hosts artists such as Lil Baby. The reason why he took to his Instagram Story to address all this is because of an alleged leaked jail call between Thug and Baby, in which the former allegedly accuses P of being a rat and advises his collaborator to steer clear.

"Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n***as that I love running with these h*e a** n***as knowing how these n***as talk about me," Pierre Thomas wrote, per DJ Akademiks TV. "Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n***as is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this s**t? Streets been dead. Yall n***as gave the city a bad name.

"And by the way I ain't never been in no court room on no n***a, sat in a interrogation room running n***as names," P continued. "And I don't speak on the dead so I don't care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y'all n***as mad cause yall not me [crying-laughing emoji]."

Read More: Ralo Claims Young Thug Turns Everyone In Atlanta Against Each Other

QC P & Young Thug

We will see how all of these narratives continue to play out. Lil Baby beefed with MCs over snitching claims, which most notably led to a rift with Gunna. On the other hand, Young Thug's current scandal goes far beyond the YSL RICO trial, so fans have a lot to keep up with.

Perhaps this narrative dies down eventually. But in all likelihood, it seems like this will impact folks' reception of the music for quite a while.