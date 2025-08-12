Yak Gotti's attorney, Douglas Weinstein, has responded to Young Thug after a leaked snippet of his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby surfaced on social media, on Monday night. In his verse, Thug appears to accuse Gotti of cooperating with the authorities during the recent YSL RICO trial. "Yak Gotti tricked me for some years I aint know he was telling / Only reason I fw'd with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," Thug raps on the song.

Addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter), Weinstein replied: "Yak did not say a single thing against Jeff in his interviews with the cops. I don’t know where this is coming from. Yak had opportunity to turn on Jeff during trial to get out of the case easy. He never took it. He stood tall and took it all the way to the jury."

He traded shots with several users in his replies as well. "I don’t care who comes after DK. Street, cops, or DA - I will always be there for him. Even if he may not want it," he wrote in one post. In another, he added: "I have never said anything bad about Gunna. In fact, I have defended him at every opportunity. State wants to turn the guys against each other. Dont fall for it. Don’t be a sucker."

Lil Baby's "The Leak$"

As for Young Thug's leaked verse, it appears to stem from Lil Baby’s upcoming album, The Leak$, which is set to release on Friday, August 15. It will arrive as Gunna dropped his latest album, The Last Wun, a week prior.