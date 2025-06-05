It's no secret that Young Thug and Gunna's relationship has gotten complicated in recent years. Back in 2022, they were both arrested on RICO charges. Later that year, Gunna was released after accepting a plea deal. This led to speculation that he "snitched" on his collaborator, which he denies.

Last October, Young Thug was finally released after serving roughly two years behind bars. He also accepted a plea deal, and per the conditions, he can't communicate with with any YSL affiliates or alleged gang members. This excludes his brother and Gunna, who he requested permission to work with in the future.

The request left many fans confused, and Young Thug hasn't exactly jumped at any opportunities to set the record straight. During an interview with GQ in April, for example, he was asked where he and Gunna stand. "I know everybody wondering that," he responded at the time. "I don’t know."

Read More: Young Thug Accuses Mariah The Scientist Of Standing Him Up On Their 1st Date

Are Young Thug & Gunna Friends?

It's speculated that he threw some not-so-subtle shade Gunna's way on his track "Money On Money" with Future, however. "These f**k n***as telling for nothing and I got to be the one calling them friend," he raps.

While the status of Young Thug and Gunna's friendship appears to still be up in the air, there is at least one person who's been willing to make their feelings known. This, of course, is Yak Gotti. During a recent interview with The Danza Project, he confirmed that he's on good terms with both Young Thug and Gunna.

"I ain't got no problem with Gunna, you feel me, he began, per Rap-Up, "Gunna [is] hard. Gunna [is] an artist."