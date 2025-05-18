Gunna Covers Up YSL Tattoo Amid Rumored Rift With Young Thug

Recently, Gunna hopped online to share a series of new photos, including a shirtless mirror selfie at the gym. Fans were quick to notice that the YSL tattoo that used to be on his arm has now been covered up with another design, as captured by Kurrco. Of course, this has only fueled ongoing speculation about Gunna's relationship with Young Thug, who was released from prison after over two years in October.

They were both arrested back in 2022 and charged in a 56-count RICO indictment. In December of that year, Gunna accepted a plea deal. This led many former fans and peers to accuse him of "snitching" on Young Thug. He denies this, but the rumors continue.

Back in April, Young Thug was asked directly about where he and Gunna stand during an interview with GQ. "I know everybody wondering that," he said simply at the time. "I don’t know." Obviously, this didn't provide supporters with much more clarity than they already had.

Gunna & Young Thug

That same week, however, Young Thug unleashed his track "Money On Money" with Future. Many listeners suspect that the track features a jab at Gunna, though this is unconfirmed. "These f**k n***as telling for nothing and I got to be the one calling them friend," Young Thug raps. Before the song was released, social media users also realized that YSL had scrubbed Gunna from its accounts.

DJ Akademiks ended up discussed this during a stream, and alleging that Young Thug has animosity toward his former collaborator. "Thug still hates him," the internet personality alleged. "I'm telling y'all what's happening in the board meeting, what's happening behind the scenes. [...] When Gunna was coming home, the whole thing was that Thug hates him."