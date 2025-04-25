Young Thug Seems To Diss Gunna On New Comeback Single With Future

Young Thug will release his new comeback album UY SCUTI sometime next month, paving the way for its arrival with a new Future collab, "Money On Money," as its single. But we also learned he's marking the end of an era with this rollout.

For those who didn't notice, YSL Records did not release this song, but rather Atlantic Records at large. So it seems like the collective is no more, at least in an official label sense. It's a sad day for longtime fans, but maybe there's something we missed here or technicalities which prompted "Money On Money" to fall only under Atlantic.

However, what fans are really missing – or rather, who – is Gunna, whose feud with Thugger remains kind of murky and unfulfilled at press time. But a new supposed diss on this Pluto collab indicates Thug has a backhanded necessity to keep things civil.

"These f**k n***as telling for nothing and I got to be the one calling them friend," Young Thug rapped on "Money On Money." He and Future also make various references to rats and friends-turned-cops in their verses, which folks might also interpret as possible Wunna shade.

Why Did Young Thug Diss Gunna?

We say "possible" because, at the end of the day, the Young Thug and Gunna beef is still unclear. After the latter's plea deal in the YSL RICO case, many assumed a rift. But the Drip Season artist kept showing Thugger love and denied snitching claims.

Also, it's important to note how Young Thug requested to be allowed to work with Gunna in his probation negotiation, as well as with Thug's brother Unfoonk. He also took a plea deal, although neither deal in either case necessarily suggests cooperation as far as providing information that hurt the YSL RICO's defense. Video of Wunna's plea deal went viral online and caused a lot of debate. But it's a complicated legal matter.