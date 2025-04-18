Ken Carson Seems To Confirm A Young Thug Collab Amid "UY SCUTI" Hype

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: Ken Carson attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
This would mark Ken Carson and Young Thug's first official collab, although the Opium MC teased material advocating for Thugger in the past.

Although Ken Carson just released his new album More Chaos, we would be fools to think he would ever slow down in the studio. It seems like he's gearing up for another big moment coming soon, as he supposedly confirmed he will appear alongside Young Thug on the YSL rapper's upcoming LP, UY SCUTI.

This news comes from the Opium MC's alleged alternate Instagram account, @_g0rec0re_, which reposted a hip-hop news page's coverage of a snippet of a collab between both artist that recently found its way onto the Internet. Even if this really is Ken, this acknowledgement of a snippet does not automatically confirm it will land on UY SCUTI, drop as a single, or even come out at all.

Young Thug & Ken Carson Collaborations

Nevertheless, people are very excited due to the anticipated May release date of the album. This means it's right around the corner, and if this is true, this would mark Ken Carson and Young Thug's first official collaboration. The former previously teased a track referencing the latter's legal situation, although this never saw the light of day during the A Great Chaos rollout and hype cycle.

In addition to all this, it seems like Ken Carson is cooking up even more material. For example, fellow Playboi Carti protégé and rage torchbearer Destroy Lonely recently teased some upcoming projects of his own, one of which is a collaborative record with Ken. We have no release date or other information about these LPs in particular, but it goes to show fans always have something to anticipate from their prolific pace.

Meanwhile, as Young Thug rolls out UY SCUTI, we hope to hear familiar voices, brand-new surprises, and everything in between on this new full-length. Ken Carson's inclusion would certainly be an event for younger generations, and we wonder whether Carson will step into Thugger's world or vice versa... If this collab is actually happening, that is.

Both artists dropped albums in 2023 and have big reasons to keep their momentum up in 2025. Let's cross our fingers and hope for the best, as this could just be one more collab rumor lost to the ether.

