Young Thug Keeps Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats With Another "UY SCUTI" Snippet

Young Thug had fans a little split with his last album teaser a couple of weeks ago, but they seem to be enjoying this one more.

Now that Young Thug doesn't have to worry about any more legal issues, at least for now, he can focus on the task at hand. That would be dropping his first album since 2023's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Although, he wasn't really able to fully enjoy that project's rollout. So, with that in mind, you could argue that his last record was 2021's Punk. Regardless of the timeline technicalities though, this is going to be a major moment for hip-hop in 2025 when it does happen. Thugger has been teasing UY SCUTI on social media with tweets, clearing his Instagram posts, and previewing unreleased tracks.

Things got underway at the beginning of March with the latter and the Atlanta native has been ramping up the hype levels nonstop since then. There have been some moments where fans weren't feeling Young Thug like with the last snippet he teased. It was a more chill and melodic cut and tracks like these from him typically don't get the same love as his aggressive trap cuts. But this one tracked down by NFR Podcast has been receiving little to no complaints.

Young Thug New Album

It has a mixtape-like aesthetic to it with the loud church bells and rattling hi-hats. There isn't much to report on terms of lyrics as it sounds like it's the beginning of the track that Young Thug is showing off. But nevertheless, fans are dying to hear more. "Nah that’s actually 🔥" one IG user comments. "Alr better than I am music," another adds. Perhaps that's a mini jab at the Playboi Carti fans who were discounting Thug's album rollout.

It sounds like we will get to hear new material from him very soon, though. There are rumors running around on social media that some time in May is when he will be dropping UY SCUTI. This started after a billboard was spotted that said, "UNIVERSE HAS BEEN TOO QUIET. UNTIL NOW. UY SCUTI." Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but the end could be near and we are all very excited.

