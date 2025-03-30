Young Thug Divides Fans With Exciting New Snippet

Young Thug is feeling like a supergiant star these days, although we don't fully know if the "UY Scuti" hype is for this new album's rollout.

Young Thug is gearing up for a new album soon, but many folks wonder whether or not his sound and style will change post-RICO release. Fortunately for fans, we will not wait long to find out, as new snippets and collaborations gave them a pretty solid idea as of late. In a new song preview he posted on social media, you can hear him on a melancholy trap instrumental flowing melodically in his softer register, and it doesn't sound like much at face value. Some fans expressed disappointment online, but others can't get enough of melodic Thugger. So we'll see how accurate this preview is and how the track actually turns out.

This kind of reminded some fans of Young Thug's recent MUSIC feature, landing on "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" with Ty Dolla $ign on the Playboi Carti album. That record also provided more of a sunny and carefree performance compared to his other, more aggressive or psychedelic offerings. Of course, the Atlanta icon is an incredibly versatile artist with a lot of different voices and great strides in various sub-genres of hip-hop and R&B-adjacent stuff.

Young Thug UY Scuti

Elsewhere, for those unaware of the new Young Thug album rollout, he seems to have found a kindred spirit in one of the biggest supergiant stars in the known universe: UY Scuti. He rocked a jersey with that star name at an NBA game with his boo Mariah The Scientist recently, and both him and various other big collaborators like Future also referenced Scuti on social media. Some fans actually thought that Thug was going to drop something this week, which sadly did not turn out to be true. Here's hoping we get new music soon if these teases are actually building up to something.

Meanwhile, later this year, Young Thug will perform for the first time since the RICO trial later this summer at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival in Illinois, which is incredibly exciting. His big comeback show will be very huge to witness, and it's another big reason as to why fans think a new album is around the corner.

