Young Thug To Headline Summer Smash In 1st Performance Since YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug has signed on to headline this year’s Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Sunday, June 22. It’s the third performance Thug has announced since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial to avoid prison time. He previously agreed to join the lineup of the Belgian festival Les Ardentes as well as Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, both of which will take place in July.

The announcement comes as fans continue to theorize that Young Thug is about to announce his fourth studio album. Attending the Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, Thug showed off a jersey with the name “UY Scuti" on it. The name refers to the largest star in the universe. He also cleared his Instagram and followed a page with the same name. Then, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he wrote: "Yall mfers goin have to beg me to drop this sh*t nocizzy." Fans in the replies expectedly obeyed. "PRETTY PLEASE WITH CHERRIES ON TOP JEFFERY," one user wrote. Another added: "i am on me knees in the break room begging you to please drop. please."

Summer Smash Full Lineup

In addition to Young Thug, Summer Smash will be hosting several other popular artists on its lineup for 2025. Other headliners include Future, Yeat, and Don Toliver. Moving down the lineup, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Quavo, Ski Mask the Slump God, and many more will also be performing. The event will take place at SeatGeek Stadium from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22. Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, March 28th. “I feel lucky to be able to throw the party of the year with my best friends,” Cole Bennett, the event's co-founder, said in a press release caught by Rolling Stone. “May this be the best one yet. Lucky No. 7.”

In other news, Lil Baby recently revealed that he, Future, and Young Thug have discussed working on a collaborative album together. "There probably won’t be a me and Future tape anymore because Thug is back," he said during an interview with Complex. "So whatever it would be, it'll be all three of us. [And that’s] super exciting, because to me, those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game. So to be able to spar with them, I feel like that's sharpened me up a whole lot."