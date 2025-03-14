Lil Baby, Young Thug & Future Go "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" In New Music Video

Lil Baby kicked off 2025 with his comeback album WHAM, and with another new album Dominique slated for this year, he's got a lot of momentum to keep up with and some more to create. What better way to do both than by enlisting Future and Young Thug for the former project's standout cut, "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber"? The expensive visuals are car-heavy, they venture into a strip club for some time, and it's pretty much the exact type of shiny and glossy cinematography you might expect. One detail that fans are going wild over is Thugger's new post-prison mask, which might make him seem like a trap MF DOOM to many fans out there.

Furthermore, this "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" music video adds onto an already huge week for this three-headed monster of a collaborative trap team. While Lil Baby missed out, Future and Young Thug graced the new album MUSIC from none other than Playboi Carti, with Pluto in particular making various appearances on the gargantuan tracklist. The YSL creative graces the more mellow and melodic "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

Lil Baby, Young Thug & Future "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" Music Video

Still, when it comes to that classic and modern Atlanta trap sound, Lil Baby, Future, and Young Thug go particularly well together and feed off of each other's unique approaches within a common frame of reference. With that in mind, we can't wait for more collaborations down the line, especially once Thug gets back into his RICO-less groove whenever he's ready. These link-ups must feel particularly special for Baby. After all, Hendrix and Spider are his number one and two respectively on his top five Atlanta rappers list.