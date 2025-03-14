Lil Baby, Young Thug & Future Go "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" In New Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby Young Thug Future Dum Dumb And Dumber Music Video Hip Hop News
Screenshot via YouTube @Lil Baby Official channel, "Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future - Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" video. Music video by Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future performing Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.© 2025 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.
Lil Baby's new music video follows Future and Young Thug's guest appearances on the new Playboi Carti album, "MUSIC."

Lil Baby kicked off 2025 with his comeback album WHAM, and with another new album Dominique slated for this year, he's got a lot of momentum to keep up with and some more to create. What better way to do both than by enlisting Future and Young Thug for the former project's standout cut, "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber"? The expensive visuals are car-heavy, they venture into a strip club for some time, and it's pretty much the exact type of shiny and glossy cinematography you might expect. One detail that fans are going wild over is Thugger's new post-prison mask, which might make him seem like a trap MF DOOM to many fans out there.

Furthermore, this "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" music video adds onto an already huge week for this three-headed monster of a collaborative trap team. While Lil Baby missed out, Future and Young Thug graced the new album MUSIC from none other than Playboi Carti, with Pluto in particular making various appearances on the gargantuan tracklist. The YSL creative graces the more mellow and melodic "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

Read More: Lil Baby Says Young Thug Wants In On Joint Mixtape With Future

Lil Baby, Young Thug & Future "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" Music Video

Still, when it comes to that classic and modern Atlanta trap sound, Lil Baby, Future, and Young Thug go particularly well together and feed off of each other's unique approaches within a common frame of reference. With that in mind, we can't wait for more collaborations down the line, especially once Thug gets back into his RICO-less groove whenever he's ready. These link-ups must feel particularly special for Baby. After all, Hendrix and Spider are his number one and two respectively on his top five Atlanta rappers list.

Meanwhile, just this week, Young Thug cleared his Instagram, sparking album rumors from frenzied fans who can't wait for his comeback. Maybe he was just building hype for Playboi Carti's MUSIC, but either way, it's nice to hear him back in the fold. Lil Baby and Future have great years ahead of them as well, with either confirmed or presumed projects on the way. If you need a refresher on their chemistry, "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" is waiting for you.

Read More: Young Thug Clarifies Controversial Lyrics On His First Post-Jail Song, Lil Baby & Future’s “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud Festival Music Young Thug Credited As Mixing Engineer On Lil Baby's New Album, "Wham" 1351
Syndication: ElPaso Music Young Thug Clarifies Controversial Lyrics On His First Post-Jail Song, Lil Baby & Future's "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" 3.2K
lil-baby-wham Songs Lil Baby, Future And Young Thug Are "Dum, Dumb And Dumber" On New Single 2.4K
NBA: Preseason-Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets Music Lil Baby Has Bangers For The New Year On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update 1176