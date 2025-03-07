Lil Baby Has A Disappointing Update On The Release Date For His New Album "Dominique"

When Lil Baby announced a while ago that he would be dropping two albums in 2025, a lot of fans reasonably expressed some skepticism while holding out hope for greatness. WHAM already delivered back in early January, and now die-hards are waiting on Dominique. Sadly, it looks like it will be a while before it comes out. "The album drop in eight weeks, I had to push it back," he recently remarked during a social media video that surfaced online this week. The reason behind this delay is unclear, but hopefully it results in a better body of work by the time it hits DSPs.

Apart from Lil Baby's own hip-hop updates, though, he's causing debate over his takes on other artists, such as his top five Atlanta rappers. "That's hard 'cause I don't know how to rank myself," he said on the Deep Cut podcast before comparing Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, and 21 Savage. The Atlanta MC picked Carti, 21, Thugger, and Pluto in ascending order after placing himself fifth. Folks obviously have a lot of different takes on this and disagreements, but they are all worthy of comparison.

Read More: Lil Baby Speaks Out Amid Rumors He Was Arrested By Federal Authorities

Lil Baby's Atlanta Police Investigation

Back to this Dominique delay, though, there is another reason as to why this could be happening. Lil Baby faced murder accusations from police, who claim that his music video shoot led to the fatal shooting of two teenagers in Atlanta. "To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful," his attorneys stated. "Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual." The lawyers characterized the Atlanta Police Department as "unprofessional, unethical and shameful," maintaining that their client "had absolutely no involvement" in the incident.