Lil Baby Hilariously Scolds His Son For "Pan-Handling" During TikTok Livestream

Lil Baby has had a pretty successful comeback year in 2025 so far, enjoying the success of WHAM and looking forward to his upcoming world tour. But fortunately, he's also taking time to connect with fans online and spend quality time with his kids in the process. During a recent TikTok livestream, the Atlanta rapper's son hilariously asked to check how much money they had received, which led to Baby scolding him as a "pan-handler" or beggar in a joking manner. "Bet y'all won't send a galaxy," the young man challenged live viewers. Financial ambition is potent even at a young age!

Sadly for other fans, they will have to wait a little longer until this year's run enters its next era. Lil Baby delayed his next album Dominique, announcing on social media that it will drop about eight weeks from now. According to his previous statements on the matter, this new effort should be a more introspective, humanistic, and emotional offering, which has many die-hards feeling very excited. Hopefully the pushback means that we will get a much better product by the time it lands in our laps.

Lil Baby & Gunna Beef

Elsewhere, Lil Baby got some debate thrown his way when he named his top five Atlanta MCs on the DeepCut podcast. It goes like this in ascending order: himself, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Future. Some fans think that he should've put Thugger, who many see as his mentor, over Pluto, but Hendrix is as influential as any other spitter breathing today. Some other names that came up as contenders are the Migos, Outkast, and funnily enough, Gunna. This raised eyebrows for many fans, but we guess credit comes up where it's due.