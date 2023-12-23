Lil Baby & His Son Sprint Through Paris In Wholesome New Clip

Lil Baby and his four-year-old son Loyal recently ran around the streets of Paris for some holiday shopping. Moreover, clips emerged online of various fans greeting them on their travels, and the little one looked particularly energetic and excited to keep moving as fast as possible. Eventually, his father conceded, and the Atlanta rapper held Loyal by the hand as they ran past an Yves Saint Laurent and right into a Balenciaga store. Overall, it's pretty cute to witness, and it shows how parents have to match their kids' energies or else, because they won't certainly give up. It's also quite refreshing because Baby's apparently been hard at work on his soon-to-come next album.

As such, it's nice to see him have some fun for the holidays and take a small break from the industry. After all, Lil Baby had some contentious run-ins with his good friend Young Thug's father this week concerning Gunna and the validity of the snitching accusations against him. For those unaware, one half of the Drip Harder duo blasted the other for their plea deal in the YSL RICO case, albeit mostly through subliminal disses and the like. But their conflict is clearer than ever, as Jeffery's dad called Baby out for allegedly not truly knowing anything about the case.

Lil Baby & Loyal Run On Paris Streets: Watch

"He need to shut the f**k up," Young Thug's father expressed during a new YouTube interview. "Because he don’t know what’s going on. You know he’s going off what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever came to a court date. That's what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole snitch s**t." Then, he replied with a comment under Instagram coverage of these remarks, but later deleted it. "IYKYK," the "California Breeze" MC responded, suggesting that there's more to his knowledge than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, with two new singles to enjoy, one of which started this new debacle, maybe we'll get a new album very, very soon. But for now, it seems like everyone's happily in family mode, which is great to see. We can only wonder how lavish Baby and his son got during this little shopping outing. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Baby, come back to HNHH.

