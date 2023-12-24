Lil Baby Returns To The Studio While Lil D Claims He Watches His Videos

Lil Baby is hard at work on his new album, although he might have to account for some new listeners now that he's been allegedly exposed. Moreover, adult content creator Lil D recently claimed to Adam22 of No Jumper that he found out that the rapper actually watches his videos. Apparently, a common associate of both men knows that Baby watched some of her videos with D before getting together, something that she later told the latter. It's quite the bizarre flex to make, but nevertheless, it's a way to market oneself and whatever one does through a big celebrity co-sign. It's just not exactly the type of thing that the Atlanta native would probably be a proud fan of.

Furthermore, Lil Baby would have to try really hard to avoid Lil D, considering that he's now roped into Adam22 and Lena The Plug's relationship dynamic. They made adult content together and now seem quite close, so it definitely hasn't been as beef-heavy as the Jason Luv situation. Still, this causes a lot of debate among social media users, commentators, and the like. That's something that unfortunately is not likely to go away anytime soon.

Lil Baby In The Studio

In other news, Lil Baby recently caught some heat for continuing to allegedly (and borderline subliminally) diss Gunna on his new music drops, something that Young Thug's father doesn't appreciate. "He need to shut the f**k up," Jeffery Williams Sr. expressed during a new YouTube interview with Infamous Sylvia. "Because he don’t know what’s going on. You know he’s going off what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever came to a court date. That's what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole snitch s**t." Baby replied in comments of coverage of this with "IYKYK," implying that his answer to that question might be more knowledgeable than Williams Sr. assumes.

Lil D Claims Baby's A Fan Of His: Watch

Meanwhile, it's the holiday season, so the 29-year-old probably just wants to be with family and have a wholesome time. Maybe this bit of wild claims and connections can wait until the new year. If not, then we'll see if he ever responds to allegedly being a big Lil D fan. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Lil Baby.

