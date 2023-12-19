Lena The Plug, Adam22 & Lil D Interview: Adult Entertainers Discuss Filming, "Fluffing," And More

Just last month, No Jumper personality Adam22 celebrated his 40th birthday. The internet star has knocked plenty of adventurous things off his bucket list across his first four decades of life, many of them with his wife, Lena The Plug. They've long been known to bring other women into bed with them for OnlyFans, but this year, Adam's been giving his co-star permission to explore intimately with other men. Jason Luv was first on her list, and in the fall, the couple launched a reality series looking for the perfect man to join them for a threesome.

Lil D wound up being the perfect choice, and now that their sex tape is out, Lena and her man also sat down for a normal interview with the 24-year-old. In the video below, they discuss what upset the mother of one at Adam's birthday party a few weeks back. "At the party, he basically got in trouble because he kept being like, 'So, anal! So, Gia was wearing a butt plug at the party. So maybe we should do anal on Plug Talk with Gia," the OF creator told Lil D. From the sounds of things, her partner is curious about exploring more rough moments in the bedroom together, but Lena isn't quite sold.

Adam22's Birthday Party Left Lena The Plug Upset

Elsewhere during their sitdown, the black-haired beauty recalled "fluffing" the winner of For the Love of Lena while filming their sex tape. "When she filmed her scene with Jason Luv, we didn't even talk about it in advance or anything. She just automatically knew she wasn't gonna be getting him hard off camera," Adam explained.

Adult Actress and Her Husband Talk "Fluffing" Lil D

When they were preparing to shoot with Lil D, though, the podcaster encouraged his wife to "go s**k that thing" to make sure her co-star was ready to satisfy. If you were married, could you handle being in a relationship like Adam22 and Lena The Plug? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

