UFC's Sean O'Malley Called The "Next Adam22" Due To His Open Marriage

A UFC fighter has called Sean O'Malley, the current bantamweight champion, the "next Adam22" due to O'Malley's open marriage. "That guy's f-cking r-tarded, I don't f-cking know. I'm going to be ready. I'm going to fight him. Look at this guy, man, he's the next Adam 22," Marlon Vera, O'Malley's opponent at next year's UFC 299, said at a recent press conference. Vera was making reference to the No Jumper founder's marriage to pornstar Lena The Plug.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have gotten a lot of hate for their relationship. However, they revealed that their recent threesome with Lil D brought them closer together. "I ain't gon' lie, y'all seem like y'all was much closer after that," Lil D reflected on a new episode of the No Jumper show. "A sacred bond was connected between y'all." However, people were also quick to mock O'Malley after the clip went viral. "What's with all the cucks in the UFC at the moment?" one person wrote on social media. What do you think about the comparison? Let us know in the comments.

Sean O'Malley Justifies Cheating On His Wife

However, O'Malley has always been something of a controversial character in “I’m a king, I pay for everything. I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p-ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins - it’s that f-cking simple. [The entertainment industry and mainstream religion] have pushed monogamy onto people and it's f-cked up," O'Malley said earlier this year.

However, O'Malley also revealed that his view of an "open marriage" is very one-sided. O'Malley explained that his wife is not allowed to sleep with other men because it would be "unfair" if he was an "average Joe". "Andrew Tate explains it well - it's about status," O'Malley explained. Furthermore, he also noted that since his wife gave birth to their daughter, she has become less okay with him sleeping with other women.

